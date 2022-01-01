Tavernakaya | Umami

Go
SUSHI

27 E Main St • $$

Edamame$5.00
(v, vg, gs) salt
Tonkotsu Ramen$14.00
Rich pork broth, fresh ramen noodles, braised pork, marinated bamboo shoots, flavor infused egg, nori, scallions
General Tso CAULIFLOWER$14.00
fried cauliflower, scallions, sweet & spicy sauce, rice (v, vg)
Beef Buns$8.00
Korean BBQ beef, pickled cucumbers, spicy scallion salsa, spicy mayo
Pork Buns (Umami)$8.00
Oven roasted house-cured pork belly, pickled cucumbers, scallions, special blend hoisin sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
tuna, spicy mayo
Miso Ramen$13.00
Miso-chicken broth, fresh ramen noodles, marinated chicken, marinated bamboo shoots, flavor infused egg, bean sprouts, nori, scallions
OG Pork Buns$8.00
pork belly, pickled cucumbers, scallions, hoisin sauce, steamed mantou buns (2 pcs)
Pork Gyoza$8.00
homemade pan-fried pork and cabbage dumplings (6pcs)
Miso Soup$3.00
mushroom dashi, tofu, wakame, scallions (v)
27 E Main St

Madison WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
