Tavernakaya | Umami
Order from Tavernakaya and Umami menus here! If your order is ready, it will be on a shelf labeled Toast with your name on it. Ask a staff member for pickup assistance.
SUSHI
27 E Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
27 E Main St
Madison WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Madison's
Tasty takes on American cuisine
Lucille
Lucille is a tri-level fresh cocktail, craft beer, pizza and shared platters venue located at the gateway of Madison’s historic culinary and entertainment center – the First Settlement District of Madison, WI.
Our locally-sourced, yet globally inspired menu features wood-fired pizza, Wisco-Detroit cheddar-crusted black steel pan pizza and artfully crafted Pan-Latin cuisine. All is complemented by an extensive house-selected rum program and curated beer list celebrating best breweries from Wisconsin, the region and around the world.
Morris Ramen Madison
Come in and enjoy!
Milio's
Come in and enjoy!