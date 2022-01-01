Tavern at Graybarns

Tavern at Gray Barns includes a bar and terrace overlooking the Silvermine River and Guthrie Pond, a rustic-beamed dining room with a dramatic stone fireplace, a private dining room, and an intimate library for a relaxing after dinner cocktail. Tavern’s menu is comprised of large and small plates of elegant comfort food drawing on seasonal ingredients and featuring local purveyors . Tavern is open initially for dinner and is currently taking reservations.



194 Perry ave • $$$$