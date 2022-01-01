Go
Tavern at Graybarns

Tavern at Gray Barns includes a bar and terrace overlooking the Silvermine River and Guthrie Pond, a rustic-beamed dining room with a dramatic stone fireplace, a private dining room, and an intimate library for a relaxing after dinner cocktail. Tavern’s menu is comprised of large and small plates of elegant comfort food drawing on seasonal ingredients and featuring local purveyors . Tavern is open initially for dinner and is currently taking reservations.

194 Perry ave • $$$$

Avg 4.9 (3335 reviews)

Popular Items

Beet Salad$18.00
Roasted & Smoked | Pickled Grapes | Walnuts | Goat Cheese
Chicken Breast$32.00
Kale | Confit Potatoes | Lemon Garlic Creme
Chocolate Tart$15.00
Mango | Meringue | Berries
Roasted Eggplant$27.00
Smoked Scamorza | Tomato | Parmesan | Basil
Mimolette And Squash$18.00
Hazelnuts | Dates | Truffled Banyuls Vinaigrette
Spicy Rigatoni$25.00
Parmesan | Calabrian Cream | Tomato | Garlic
Black Cod$39.00
Brassicas | Sesame | Ginger | Shallots | Pickled Chilli's
Bacon Cheeseburger$28.00
Tomato Aioli | Lettuce | Pickle & Onions
Spicy Tuna Tartare$25.00
Avocado | Korean Chilis | Sesame |
Cucumber
Sunchoke Soup$18.00
Sunchoke Leak Ragu | Sunchoke Chips | Chives
194 Perry ave

Norwalk CT

Sunday12:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
