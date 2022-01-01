Tavernetta
Tavernetta is brought to you by the James Beard Award-winning team of Frasca Hospitality Group.
Inspired by the food, wine, and culture of Italy, Tavernetta brings la dolce vita style to Denver's bustling Union Station neighborhood with fresh handmade pastas, an Italian directed wine & spirits list and world-class hospitality.
1889 16thSt Mall • $$$
1889 16thSt Mall
Denver CO
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
