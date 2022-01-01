Bars & Lounges
American
Tavern in the Quarters
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
335 Reviews
$$
601 Bowleys Quarters Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
601 Bowleys Quarters Rd, Middle River MD 21220
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Margherita's Pizza- Middle River
Come in and enjoy!
The Landing Strip
Come in and enjoy!
Michael's Cafe
35 YEARS OF AWARD-WINNING QUALITY FOOD, SERVICE AND ATMOSPHERE!
Exclusive
Come in and enjoy!