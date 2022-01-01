Go
Tavern in the Quarters image
Bars & Lounges
American

Tavern in the Quarters

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

335 Reviews

$$

601 Bowleys Quarters Rd

Middle River, MD 21220

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

601 Bowleys Quarters Rd, Middle River MD 21220

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Margherita's Pizza- Middle River

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Landing Strip

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Michael's Cafe

No reviews yet

35 YEARS OF AWARD-WINNING QUALITY FOOD, SERVICE AND ATMOSPHERE!

Exclusive

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tavern in the Quarters

orange star4.3 • 335 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston