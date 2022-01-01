Go
Tavern On High

Bringing together the freshest ingredients with unique twists to make each dish a mouthwatering tasting experience! Enjoy the game at the bar with several local beers, or come for a date and have some creative seasonal cocktails.

TAPAS

18 HIGH STREET

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)

Popular Items

Signature Tavern Burger$16.00
Flame-grilled seasoned patty with aged cheddar cheese, arugula, truffle garlic aioli, onion strings & bacon jam
Kid Tenders$9.00
Served with fries
Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.00
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon & honey mustard in a white wrap
Old School Burger$15.00
Flame-grilled, seasoned patty, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & pickles
Pretzel Sticks$8.00
3 soft buttery pretzel sticks topped with salt, and served with warm queso cheese for dipping
Cowboy Burger$16.00
Flame-grilled, seasoned burger patty with crispy bacon and fried onion rings piled on top, covered with tangy bbq sauce.
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Freshly breaded tenders with choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan or Plain
Spicy Cali Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy cajun chicken, with guacamole, bacon, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle lime ranch
Chicken Wings$13.00
Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan or Plain
Baja Fish Tacos$22.00
Lightly fried cod in 3 flour tortillas with slaw, mango salsa, pickled red onion & chipotle lime dressing (OPTION to substitute grilled shrimp for $4 add)
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

18 HIGH STREET

North Andover MA

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
