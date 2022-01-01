Go
Toast

Tavola Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1672 SE Port St Lucie Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1140 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$12.00
12"New York Style$12.00
Truffle Fries$8.00
Mozzarela Sticks$6.00
16"New York Style$16.00
2 Cannoli$6.00
Calzone$9.00
10"New York Style$10.00
16"Old Country$22.00
6 Garlic Knots$5.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1672 SE Port St Lucie Blvd

Port St. Lucie FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ruffinos Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bomboloni Bakery

No reviews yet

Bomboloni Bakery is an artisan style European bakery that is family owned. We prepare fresh donuts and pastries every day using only the highest quality ingredients. We also offer delicious high quality coffee from Padova, Italy and homemade lemonades.

Don's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Proudly Family owned and operated Pizza House with Authentic Salad and Pizza.

The Googan Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston