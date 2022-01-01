Tavola Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
1672 SE Port St Lucie Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1672 SE Port St Lucie Blvd
Port St. Lucie FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ruffinos Italian Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Bomboloni Bakery
Bomboloni Bakery is an artisan style European bakery that is family owned. We prepare fresh donuts and pastries every day using only the highest quality ingredients. We also offer delicious high quality coffee from Padova, Italy and homemade lemonades.
Don's Pizzeria
Proudly Family owned and operated Pizza House with Authentic Salad and Pizza.
The Googan Coffee Shop
Come in and enjoy!