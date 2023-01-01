Tavolata - Capitol Hill
Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
16050 Cleveland St, Redmond WA 98052
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Five Stones Coffee Co. - Redmond
No Reviews
8102 161st Avenue Northeast Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurant
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Redmond - 7325 166th Ave NE f126
No Reviews
7325 166th Ave NE f126 Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurant