Tavolata - Stone Way

Pablo - Wallingford

Pablo y Pablo is a Mexican restaurant and bar that opens its pantry to ingredients and techniques from around the world. By bringing together combination of diverse tastes on our menu in a warm and inviting environment, we strive to evoke the same harmonious spirits of Pablo Picasso and Pablo Neruda; two artists who’s friendship found a common cause in both art and peace from different corners of the world. Pablo y Pablo aims to give a genuine dining experience to our guests that’s just as warm and energized as these two artists and their lasting friendship.

