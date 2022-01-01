Go
Tavolata - Stone Way

Tavolata on Stone Way

3627 Stone Way N • $$

Avg 4.2 (35 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrata$16.00
•Pear Mostarda
•Walnut
•Celery Leaf
•Crostini
Bucatini$27.00
•Black Trumpet
•Guanciale
•Parmesan
•Parsley
•Egg Yolk*
Risotto$28.00
•Gorgonzola
•Hazelnut
•Olive Oil
•Truffle
Pappardelle$25.00
•Beef and Pork Ragu
•Tomato
•Mint
•Chili
•Orange
•Grana Padano
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3627 Stone Way N

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
