Tavolino

Tavolino is the Italian word for “Small Table”. This idea of Small Table or Tavolino is the concept behind our Restaurant. It begins with the service you receive and carries on to the precise meal preparation that goes into every dish we create for you. Everything we do here at Tavolino is to ensure that your “Little Table” has the finest dining experience possible.

2315 N Murray Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (89 reviews)

Popular Items

Classico$15.00
Marinara + Parmigiano + Spaghetti
BYO Pizza 16$14.00
Build Your Own Pizza
Each Additional Topping is $4 for the Whole + $3 for Half
BYO Pizza 12"$11.00
Build Your Own Pizza
Each Additional Topping is $3 for the Whole + $2 for Half
Bolognese$19.00
Ground Beef + Pomodoro Paste + Red Wine + Mire Poix + Parmigiano + Tagliatelle
Cacio e Pepe$16.00
Pecorino + Parmigiano + Garlic Confit + Black Pepper + Butter + Spaghetti
Domenica Sugo$19.00
Red Wine-Braised Meat + Marinara + Parmigiano + Rigatoni
Side Salad$6.00
16" Margherita$21.00
Tomato + Fresh Mozzarella + Basil
16" Dean's Supreme$27.00
Sausage + Pepperoni + Mushroom + Onion + Black Olive + Green Pepper
12" Funghi$17.00
Roasted Cremini/Button/Oyster Mushroom + Pecorino Romano + Stracciatella + Aglio e Olio
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2315 N Murray Ave

Milwaukee WI

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
