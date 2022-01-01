Go
Toast

Tavolino Pizzeria

Modern Day Pizza Parlor Serving Pizza and Italian Food

PIZZA

435 Paterson Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (426 reviews)

Popular Items

Round 1/2 Topping$19.00
Sicilian Pizza$19.00
Mini Rice Balls In Vodka Sauce$11.00
SQ Drunken Tor$30.00
Square Pizza$19.00
Mini Rice Balls$13.00
Penne Vodka Burrata Special$20.00
Round Cheese$22.00
Round Cheese$17.50
Square Specialty
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

435 Paterson Ave

Wallington NJ

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hot Dog House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The New Maggie's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Fiorentini Restaurant

No reviews yet

Farm to table authentic Italian food.
Fiorentini's cookery and venue conjure up a contemporary eatery in the heart of Rutherford. Chef Antonio’s menu concentrates on using premium seasonal quality vegetables, sustainable seafood, and the freshest herbs, fitting flawlessly into the modern, light-filled interiors.

Bobby Wong’s Tao House - Rutherford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston