Go
Toast

Tavolo Pronto

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

610 River Rd • $$

Avg 5 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

#8 Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmigiana, Caesar Dressing
#3 Caprese Panini$11.25
Tomato, Basil, Fresh Moz, Balsamic, XVOO
Personal Cheese$8.00
#11 Matteo's Club$14.75
Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo
Personal Cheese Pizza$8.00
#23 Chicken Parmigiana$12.00
Chicken Cutlet layered w/ Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Small Homemade Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.00
Chicken Fingers & Fries$9.75
4 piece chicken fingers served w/ side of french fries
#27 Grilled Chicken$11.75
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Creamy Balsamic
Chocolate Chunk$2.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

610 River Rd

Fair Haven NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dos Banditos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Seed to Sprout - Fair Haven

No reviews yet

Organic, plant-based food made with love. Please give us a call to notify us of any food allergies.

Over Easy Kitchen - Fair Haven

No reviews yet

Our Kitchen is Your Kitchen.

Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston