Tavolo Ristorante

Serving classic dishes, inventive specials, creative cocktails & delicious wine. Indoor dining, online ordering & delivery. We hope to see you soon!

1918 Dorchester Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ROSEMARY FOCACCIA$4.00
chili flakes, parmesan, evoo
HOUSE SAUSAGE PIZZA$16.00
sopressata, mozzarella, pickled banana peppers
OLD SCHOOL PIZZA$16.00
green peppers, red onion, pepperoni, mozzarella
ARUGULA SALAD$10.00
shaved parmesan, evoo, lemon
CHICKEN PARMESAN$24.00
bavette, aglio e olio
TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE$25.00
veal, beef & pork, ricotta, parmesan
CAESAR SALAD$12.00
kale, romaine, croutons, house dressing, parm
CHICKEN PICCATA$23.00
spinach, roasted potatoes
4 CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
mozzarella, fontina, grana padano, provolone
MARGHERITA PIZZA$14.00
basil, san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella
Location

1918 Dorchester Avenue

Dorchester MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
