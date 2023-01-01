TAWA KITCHEN - (Khaao Piyo Aish Karoo!)
816 W Pioneer Pkwy
Peoria, IL 61615
Menu
Bits Bites Desi Street Food
A perfect snack for a peaceful evening with fried chili fritters.
Crispy Masala French Fries are sautéed and garnished spicy Indian spices.
Apps
I am two sides of a coin, sweet & sour. Full of “flavor”.
Tandoor Breads
Cheese Naan is made by stuffing the dough with cheese and hand tossed and cooked in Clay oven
Made with Wheat flour and hand tossed and cooked in Clay Oven
Kebab made in Clay oven by marinating with masala and spices
Hand-tossed round flat leavened | bread cut into pieces stuffed with | spices.
Curry Bowls Comes W Basmati Rice Plain Jeera
Home made Tawa Kadai Special is a delicious, spicy flavorful made with onions, tomatoes, bell-peppers, ginger, garlic, mix veg & fresh ground spices.
Home made Tawa Special Kadai sauce is made with cottage cheese in a delicious, spicy flavorful made with onions, tomatoes, bell-peppers, ginger, garlic & fresh ground spices.
Kofta is a delicious dish of fried balls of potato and paneer in a rich and creamy mild gravy made with sweet onions and tomatoes
Chicken cooked in ginger, garlic and mild spiced spinach sauce.
Lamb Korma is a very popular Afghan style dish. The boneless lamb pieces are slowly cooked in our homemade curry base sauce with onions, tomato and whole spices.
Vegetable korma curry is mildly spiced with a rich creamy sauce as a base and is loaded with wholesome spices.
ottage cheese cubes cooked in ginger, garlic and mild spiced spinach sauce.
Lamb marinated in creamy onion tomato gravy cooked in clayoven with bell-pepper's and onions.
Biryanis
This Hyderabad Dum Biryani is made with Extra Long Grain Basmati rice flavored with exotic spices, saffron layered on top of the Chicken and is cooked together in thick Yogurt based herb and spice sauce.
Extra Long Grain Basmati rice flavored with exotic spices, special Chef's secret (Tawa Special) biryani sauce on top of the Veggies in thick herb base and spice sauce.
Desserts
Carrot Pudding is delicious, and is prepared with ghee, carrots, milk, sugar and cardamom.
Spiced mixture of mashed vegetables in a thick gravy served with bread.
Vindaloo is a curried dish of Indian origin made with spices, meat, garlic, and vinegar
A popular and delightful snack that is made with Samosa topped with Garbanzo beans, spicy green chutney, Tangy sweet tamarind chutney, onions and garnished with sav and cilantro.
Never hurt a Samosa by saying NO they too have fillings inside.
Popular street food snack stuffed with a fried batter coated potato dumpling fritter.
Crunchy & crispy deep fried starter dish coated with gram flour and spices.
Majestic of all as I come out of a hot cast iron plate.
Majestic of all as I come out of a hot cast iron plate.
Indian cottage cheese aka Paneer marinated in a spicy and super flavorful tandoori masala & grilled to perfection!
Chole (garbanzo beans) blended with onion, garlic and tomato herb sauce.
Lamb Vindaloo is savory, slightly spicy dish of tender braised lamb bites seasoned with bold flavors from dried red peppers, peppercorns, cardamom, and cloves.
Home made cheese cooked in fresh creamy tomato sauce sautéed with bell peppers and onions.
Simple vegetarian dish made with potatoes, cauliflower, spices, and herbs.
Creamy, tangy curry prepared with home made masalas and spices.
Paneer /Chicken marinated in spices and yogurt that are roasted in an oven, served in a creamy sauce.
Traditional lentil-based dish prepared with Toor dal (split yellow pigeon peas)
Paneer kurchan is a recipe prepared with onion, tomato, capsicum and a few spices
This Hyderabad Dum Biryani is made with Extra Long Grain Basmati rice flavored with exotic spices, saffron layered on top of the Mix Vegetables and is cooked together in thick Yogurt based herb and spice sauce.
Extra Long Grain Basmati rice flavored with exotic spices, special biryani Chef's secret sauce (Tawa Special) on top of the Shrimp in thick herb base and spice sauce.
This is a Mughals dish, and is made with our homemade special Mughlai Fish. It is rich with special cashew paste, creamy and full of flavor.
This is a Mughals dish, and is made with our homemade special Mughlai Paneer. It is rich with special cashew paste, creamy and full of flavor.
This is a Mughals dish, and is made with our homemade special Mughlai Chicken. It is rich with special cashew paste, creamy and full of flavor.
Extra Long Grain Basmati rice flavored with exotic spices, special biryani Chef's secret sauce (Tawa Special) on top of the Paneer (Indian Cottage Cheese) in thick herb base and spice sauce.
Soft and juicy delicacy made with cardamom flavored milk and cottage cheese dumplings.
Lassi's are delicious delicious creamy drinks. It is a cooling, refreshing, probiotic drink perfect for the warm summer months made essentially with curd or yogurt, sugar or salt, spices or flavoring ingredients like green cardamom, saffron. It's cool and refreshing on a hot day! | | Mango Lassi is made with yogurt, milk, a little sugar, and a sprinkling of cardamom.
Papadam is an Indian dough of black gram bean flour, either deep fried or cooked with dry heat until crunchy.
Todays Specials
A dosa, is a thin pancake in South Indian cuisine made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils and rice.
This is a combination of chana masala (spicy white chickpeas) and bhatura /puri, a deep-fried bread.
Boneless Chicken marinated tandoori masala & grilled in a Clay Oven
Butter Naan is a leavened flatbread cooked in a tandoor and dressed with Butter
Tawa Special Kadai chicken is a delicious, spicy tangy flavorful dish made with chicken, onions, tomatoes, bell-peppers, ginger, garlic & fresh ground spices.
Spicy Chicken curry is prepared with tender Chicken meat, ginger, garlic, onions along with lots of aromatic housemade whole spices.
Chicken cooked in a peppery authentic chettinad paste, a classic dish.
Extra Long Grain Basmati rice flavored with fragrant spices such as saffron and layered with boneless chicken, and a thick gravy made with our homemade Chef's secret sauce (Tawa Special).
Extra Long Grain Basmati rice flavored with exotic spices, special biryani Chef's secret sauce (Tawa Special) on top of the Lamb in thick herb base and spice sauce.
Raita is a yogurt-based condiment that is made with yogurt, seasoned with spices, diced onions, tomatoes, green chilies, lime juice and with coriander leaves.
A popular and delightful snack that is made with Spinach/Palak or Samosa topped with Garbanzo beans, spicy green chutney, Tangy sweet tamarind chutney, onions and garnished with sav and cilantro.
Gives a little spicy kick to your bread sprinkled with chilli's and garlic.
Mouth watering and melting and a must try Naan made with stuffed cheese and garnished with minced garlic
Curry lovers dream!! This is a rich, creamy, silky, super flavored and delicious curry.
This Tawa Kadai Special shrimp or prawn masala is made by cooking shrimp or prawns in tomato base with ginger, garlic, herbs and whole garam masala.
Makhani is made with butter, lentils, and cream along with Kidney Beans.
Tawa Special Kadai Lamb is a delicious, spicy flavorful dish made with chicken, onions, tomatoes, bell-peppers, ginger, garlic & fresh ground spices.
Extra Long Grain Basmati rice flavored with exotic spices, special Chef's secret biryani sauce (Tawa Special) on top of the Eggs in thick herb base and spice sauce.
Warm and browned milk dumplings in a sweet sugary sauce.
Todays Chefs Specials
Chicken seekh kebab is the minced/ ground chicken mixed with housemade fragrant spices and herbs, then grilled on the skewers.
Chicken Pulao is a one-pot chicken dish made using bone-in chicken, onions, tomatoes, and with homemade spices.
I have a slight spicy kick, yet lip smacking.
6 or 5, I like to be red and dry.
Crispy, crunchy and golden fried chicken a ultimate winner anytime!!
Hand-Tossed Round Flat Leavened Bread Cut Into Pieces
Garlic Naan is a flatbread drizzled with minced garlic and cooked in Oven
Chole (garbanzo beans) Saag is a classic Indian vegan curry made with chickpeas, spinach curry, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic and whole spices.
Butter paneer or paneer makhani is a great, ever-evolving, cross-continental dish. It is cooked in a spiced tomato, butter with rich creamy sauce that gives a silky smooth rich texture.
Vindaloo is a curried dish made with spices, fish, garlic, and vinegar
The Chicken Korma is slow cooked and is a flavored with our homemade aromatic spices. This mildly spiced, creamy textured Korma has warm comforting flavors.
816 W Pioneer Pkwy, Peoria IL 61615
