Go
Toast

Tawas Bay Yacht Club

Come in and enjoy!

578 Coast Guard Road

No reviews yet

Location

578 Coast Guard Road

East Tawas MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Route 23 BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hilltop Bar

No reviews yet

New ownership and newly remodeled! Very friendly atmosphere with great burgers and fish (both from local markets), homemade chili, and daily specials! We have five beers on tap, Bud, Bud Light, Killians, Sam Adam's Winter Lager, and of course, PBR. There's plenty of parking and six flatscreens with all the sports channels.

Rainbow Gardens

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lakewood Shores POA - New

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston