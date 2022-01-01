Tawas Bay Yacht Club
Come in and enjoy!
578 Coast Guard Road
Location
578 Coast Guard Road
East Tawas MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Route 23 BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Hilltop Bar
New ownership and newly remodeled! Very friendly atmosphere with great burgers and fish (both from local markets), homemade chili, and daily specials! We have five beers on tap, Bud, Bud Light, Killians, Sam Adam's Winter Lager, and of course, PBR. There's plenty of parking and six flatscreens with all the sports channels.
Rainbow Gardens
Come in and enjoy!
Lakewood Shores POA - New
Come in and enjoy!