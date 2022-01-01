Taxman CityWay
Taxman CityWay is a gastropub and beergarden located in an 1850s renovated livery building, right in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. This family friendly gastropub features three full service bars offering 20 rotating Taxman beers, local ciders and a wide variety of wine and spirits, as well as a large pet-friendly outdoor patio. The seasonal menu highlights local and regional farmers and is anchored by a wide variety of local beef burgers, seasonal sandwiches, Belgian-style French fries (commonly referred to as “frites”) and Belgian-style Liege waffles.
310 South Delaware Street
Location
310 South Delaware Street
Indianapolis IN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
