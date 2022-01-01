Taxman Fortville is an Indiana brasserie and tap room committed to artfully pairing the highest quality local ingredients with house-made craft beers, wine and cocktails. Our culinary team offers globally inspired localized cuisine that showcases ingredients sourced from artisans and farmers from around the region. The seasonally evolving menus features fresh interpretations on familiar favorites built on a foundation of classic culinary techniques and local flora and fauna.



29 South Main Street