Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar

344 12th street Suite B • $$

Avg 4 (715 reviews)

Mực Chiên Muối - Fried Calamari$22.00
Touch of batter, flash fried, wok tossed with scallions, sea salt, bell peppers, garlic, jalapeños
Bún Đặc Biệt - Bourdain Vermicelli Bowl$22.00
Grilled prawns, grilled lemongrass pork, grilled lemongrass chicken, fried crispy rolls, served with house nuoc mam, Fried Egg (+3)
Hanoi Banh Cuon Rolls - Bánh Cuốn Thịt Nướng Xả (GF)$22.00
Grilled lemongrass pork, bean sprouts, basil, handmade soft steamed rice noodles, topped with fried shallots
Bo Luc Lac - Drunken Beef (GF)$32.00
Grass fed top sirloin, garlic butter soy, white wine, onions, fried garlic, bell peppers, steamed jasmine rice
House Special - Bánh Cuốn Đặc Biệt*$18.00
Combination of 3 different hand made steamed soft rice noodles (ground pork and mushroom, ground shrimp and plain), topped with house cured beef, sweet potato fritters, crispy roll, green bean & shrimp fried bread
Classic Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn (GF)$11.00
Shrimp, pork, lettuce, mint leaves, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles, served with house peanut sauce
Obama Bun Cha - Bún Chã Hà Nội$22.00
Local pork belly, grilled lemongrass pork, grilled pork belly patty, fresh herbs, pickled green papaya, pickled leeks, fried shallots, rice vermicelli, roasted crushed peanuts
Pan Fried Saté Tofu$18.00
Hanoi Banh Cuon Rolls - Bánh Cuốn Thịt Nướng Xả (GF)$20.00
Grilled lemongrass pork or grilled lemongrass chicken, bean sprouts, basil, soft steamed rice noodles, topped with fried shallots
Grilled Lemongrass Pork/Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli - Bún Chả Giò Gà/Heo$18.00
Choice of grilled lemongrass pork or grilled lemongrass chicken with crispy spring rolls, served with house nuoc mam
Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

344 12th street Suite B

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
