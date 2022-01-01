Go
Taylor Brooke Brewery

We are open for outdoor seating and takeout.

818 rt 171

Popular Items

Woodstock Valley Red Bottle (to go)$24.50
We have blended our 2018 Frontenac and St. Croix into a slightly sweet, fruit forward, jammy red, medium bodied with notes of currants and dried fruit. It is low in tannins resulting in a very smooth well rounded wine that will delight most red wine lovers.
No Room To Swing a Cat$4.00
INDIA PALE ALE - Citra hops with xtra pale Viking malt and flaked oats. 7% ABV, 25 IBU
Cranberry Riesling bottle (to go)$17.75
This seasonal favorite is a blend of Cranberry and Riesling wine that's tart and sweet in all the right places! A must have for your holiday meals!
Autumn Raspberry Bottle (to go)$17.75
100% Cayuga wine is the base for this fan favorite, which has an all natural raspberry essence added to it. Autumn Raspberry hits you with sweetness up front which recedes to reveal a deep raspberry flavor and some light acidity on the end.
You Bet Your Bippy
You Bet Your Bippy
New England India Pale Ale- pilsner malt with flaked oats. El Dorado and Motueka hops.
6% ABV 24 IBU
Winter Pomegranate Bottle (to go)$17.75
Come in out of the cold of winter and escape into a Mediterranean fantasy with this Pomegranate essence infused Riesling. Pomegranate seeds are naturally high in acidity and this essence imparts a crispness which nicely balances the sweetness of the Riesling.
Sparkling Rose Can (to go)$6.00
Estate grown hybrid grapes that are briefly cold soaked and pressed. Full of ripe summer fruit flavors, a slight burst of sweetness as well as subtle earthy undertones.
Petite Sirah Rose (to go)$18.75
New fizzy rose, dry and crisp with notes of strawberry, pomegranate and watermelon rind.
Bigelow Hollow Growler$12.75
Oatmeal Stout w/vanilla- chocolate, biscuit and caramel malts, flaked oats with vanilla
5.3% ABV 25.6 IBU
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
AMERICAN RED ALE- American Red Ale- Golden Promise and caramel malts, Cascade hops
5% ABV
Location

818 rt 171

Woodstock CT

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
