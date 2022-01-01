TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q

Go
Come on in for takeout, dine in, or order online. We are working hard to become your favorite BBQ joint around!

BBQ

2759 E COLLEGE AVE • $$

Avg 4 (31 reviews)

Popular Items

BRISKET EGG ROLL BURGER$13.50
2022 ATLBURGER WEEK CHAMP! TRY THE HALF LB BERB! 2 BEEF PATTIES STUFFED WITH OUR BRISKET EGG ROLL MIX TOPPED WITH BACON, PEPPER JACK, & THAI CHILI CANDIED JALAPENOS ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GUAJILLO PEPPER MAYO. COMES WITH FRIES, TOTS, OR A SOFT DRINK.
BRISKET PLATE$15.00
CHOPPED BRISKET SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 SIDES & SLICE OF WHITE BREAD. SAUCE IS ALWAYS ON THE SIDE, PICK ONE OF OUR 3 SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, OR SWEET.
PORK PLATE$13.00
PULLED PORK SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 SIDES & SLICE OF WHITE BREAD. SAUCE IS ALWAYS ON THE SIDE, PICK ONE OF OUR 3 SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, OR SWEET.
6 WINGS$9.00
6 JUMBO SMOKED WINGS. YOUR CHOICE OF DRY RUBBED OR TOSSED IN ONE OF OUR SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, SWEET, OR OUR NEW HABANERO HOT.
PORK SANDWICH$7.50
1/4 LB PULLED PORK SANDWICH SERVED WITH PICKLES AND SAUCE IS ALWAYS ON THE SIDE, PICK ONE OF OUR 3 SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, OR SWEET. ADD CHIPS & A DRINK FOR $1.50
MAC CHZ$4.00
CREAMY 5 CHEESE MAC & CHEESE
RIBS$14.00
ST LOUIS STYLE SPARE RIBS. DRY RUBBED, SAUCE ALWAYS ON THE SIDE. CHOOSE FROM HALF OR FULL RACK ONLY OR CHOOSE A PLATE TO GET 2 SIDES AND A SLICE OF WHITE BREAD.
MAK BOWL$8.50
DOUBLE SIDE OF OUR CREAMY 5 CHEESE MAC TOPPED WITH CHOICE OF MEAT, QUESO, AND PICO.
10 WINGS$15.00
10 JUMBO SMOKED WINGS. YOUR CHOICE OF DRY RUBBED OR TOSSED IN ONE OF OUR SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, SWEET, OR OUR NEW HABANERO HOT.
CHICKEN PLATE$13.00
CHOPPED CHICKEN. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 SIDES & SLICE OF WHITE BREAD. SAUCE IS ALWAYS ON THE SIDE, PICK ONE OF OUR 3 SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, OR SWEET. "WHOLE" ORDERS WILL BE A 6 OZ PORTION OF B/S THIGHS.
Attributes and Amenities

Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Delivery
Takeout

2759 E COLLEGE AVE

Decatur GA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
