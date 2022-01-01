Go
Taylor'd Bar-B-Q Catering

Catering sales for Taylor'd Bar-B-Q

BBQ

2759 E COLLEGE AVE • $$

Avg 4 (31 reviews)

Popular Items

REGINA LANE 12/24 FRI 11AM PICKUP$105.00
REGINA LANE 12/24 FRI 11AM PICKUP
404-993-7497
$105 - 15 ORDERS BRISKET EGG ROLLS
MPB 12/13 MON 6PM PICKUP$265.50
MPB 12/13 MON 6pm PICKUP
KELLEY TURNER
$100 100 WINGS, 50 DRY, 25 OG, 25 SPICY
$0 1 QT BLUE CHZ
$85 1P MAC & CHEESE
$55 1P BEANS
$55 1P POTATO SALAD
$295 SUBTOTAL
-$29.50 F/F DISCOUNT
+%8 DEKALB SALES TAX
ANDREA BRADLEY 01/10 MON 3P P/U$165.00
CHERYL PARELLADA 12/21 TUE 430P P/U$125.00
CHERYL PARELLADA 12/21 TUE 430P P/U
90 WINGS
8z OG, 8z SW, 8z SP
12z RANCH, 12z BLUE CHEESE
YVONNE DEWOSKIN$196.00
YVONNE DEWOSKIN
FRI 12/31 6:30PM PICKUP
3# PORK
3# BRISKET
1/2P COLLARDS
1/2P GREEN BEANS
1/2P CREAMY SLAW
10 BUNS
1p OG/SW/SP SAUCES
MAC & CHEESE$30.00
SMOKED HAM + 2 SIDES$155.00
16+ LB SMOKED HAM, CHOICE OF 2 SIDES
SMOKED TURKEY ONLY$75.00
SMOKED 14-16 LB TURKEY W/ GRAVY, NO SIDES
MARY ROSSER THU 1/13 3PM$170.00
MARY ROSSER THU 1/13 3PM DEL
495 E Pharr Road, Decatur, 30030
$30 - 2lb Pork
$30 - 2lb Chicken
$10 - 10 buns
$45 - Half Pan Mac
$30 - Half Pan Beans
$15 - Half Pan Creamy Slaw
$ 0 - Pint of Original Sauce
$10 - Delivery
$170 - Subtotal + 8% Sales Tax ($13.60)
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Delivery
Takeout

2759 E COLLEGE AVE

Decatur GA

Sunday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
