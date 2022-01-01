Downriver restaurants you'll love
More about Websters BBQ - 25750 Ecorse Rd
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Websters BBQ - 25750 Ecorse Rd
25750 Ecorse Rd, Taylor
|Popular items
|Noah's Ark
|$16.99
2 BBQ rib bones, 2 deep fried rib kabobs, 2 southwest egg rolls, 2 chicken wing dings, and 2 jumbo shrimp. Served with onion rings, cole slaw, and bread roll.
|3 pc. Rib Kabob Dinner
|$10.39
3 deep fried rib kabobs smothered in BBQ sauce, served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
|The Southwest
|$14.99
4 BBQ rib bones and 4 pieces of fried chicken (breast, leg, wing, and thigh) served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
More about Pia's Ristorante Italiano
PIZZA
Pia's Ristorante Italiano
21142 ECORSE RD, Taylor