Downriver restaurants you'll love

Downriver restaurants
Downriver's top cuisines

BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Downriver restaurants

Detroit Wing Company image

 

Detroit Wing Company - Taylor

21312 Eureka Road, Taylor

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Detroit Wing Company - Taylor
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Websters BBQ - 25750 Ecorse Rd

25750 Ecorse Rd, Taylor

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Noah's Ark$16.99
2 BBQ rib bones, 2 deep fried rib kabobs, 2 southwest egg rolls, 2 chicken wing dings, and 2 jumbo shrimp. Served with onion rings, cole slaw, and bread roll.
3 pc. Rib Kabob Dinner$10.39
3 deep fried rib kabobs smothered in BBQ sauce, served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
The Southwest$14.99
4 BBQ rib bones and 4 pieces of fried chicken (breast, leg, wing, and thigh) served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
More about Websters BBQ - 25750 Ecorse Rd
Pia's Ristorante Italiano image

PIZZA

Pia's Ristorante Italiano

21142 ECORSE RD, Taylor

Avg 3.4 (152 reviews)
Delivery
More about Pia's Ristorante Italiano
