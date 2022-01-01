Go
Taylor Shellfish Farms

SEAFOOD

2182 Chuckanut Drive • $$

Popular Items

Mignonette$1.50
Traditional french condiment for seafood. Made with vinegar and shallot and a pinch of sugar. Top with fresh cracked pepper. Elevates the fruity notes of bivalves of all shapes and sizes.
Sumokumo$2.50
Kumamoto$2.50
Beach grown in the South Puget Sound from Japanese origin
XS Pacific$1.20
Beach grown pacific oyster
Fat Bastard$2.00
9 month old tumbled oyster
Virginica$2.50
The famed east coast native oysters grown right here on our Totten Inlet farm in Washington State.
Sumo Kumo$2.50
Sumo Kumo oysters are a fuller bodied version of the Kumamoto oyster. Grown in exactly the same way just a little bit longer.
Small Pacific$1.30
Beach grown pacific oyster.
Olympia$2.00
Native Species to the Pacific Coast
Medium Pacific$1.40
Beach grown pacific oyster
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating

Location

2182 Chuckanut Drive

Bow WA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
