Taylor Shellfish Farms
Original location offering take out and delivery, retail live shellfish, and simple preparation at-home meals.
SEAFOOD
1521 Melrose Ave • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1521 Melrose Ave
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Carlile Room
Come on in and enjoy!
EllaMia
Come in and enjoy!
The Paramount Theatre
Come in and enjoy!
Rumba/Inside Passage
Come in and enjoy!