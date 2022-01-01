Go
Taylor Shellfish Farms

Original location offering take out and delivery, retail live shellfish, and simple preparation at-home meals.

SEAFOOD

1521 Melrose Ave • $$$

Avg 4.5 (1137 reviews)

Popular Items

*Clams (1LB)$6.75
*Totten Virginica$2.00
*Fat Bastard$1.85
*Sunseeker$2.00
*Petite Pacific$1.85
*Olympia$2.00
Native species to the West coast. Petite and very flavorful
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1521 Melrose Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
