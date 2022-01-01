Go
Toast

Taylor Shellfish Farms

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

130 SE Lynch Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (416 reviews)

Popular Items

Sumo Kumo$2.05
Big brother to the beloved kumamoto
Totten Inlet Mussels$5.10
Approx 18-20 mussels per pound.
Olympia$1.50
Only oyster truly native to the PNW
Griller$1.35
Medium beach grown pacific oysters
Small Pacific$1.30
Small beach grown pacific oyster.
XS Pacific$1.25
XS beach grown pacific oyster
Virginica$1.90
Native to the Gulf Coast
Kumamoto$2.00
Beach grown in the South Puget Sound from Japanese origin
Fat Bastard$1.70
18 month old tumbled oyster
Manila Clams$6.20
Approx 20-23 steamers per pound.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

130 SE Lynch Rd

Shelton WA

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brewery City Pizza

No reviews yet

Our Pizza Tops ‘em All!

Thai Garden Restaurant and Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MiSo

No reviews yet

Fit.Fast.Fresh

Dancing Goats®

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston