Taylor Street Coffee & Tea

Drop In. Drink Up.

100 Taylor Street

Popular Items

Honey Butter Scone$4.00
The Outrageous Orange$3.00
Oatmeal Cookie Latte$5.00
Dbl Espresso + Oat Milk + Brown Sugar + Vanilla + Cinnamon
*Pictured Iced
Styled Blooms$25.00
Cut and arranged flowers in a mason jar. Comes with any drink available on the menu!
House Latte
Dbl Espresso + Milk + Sweetened Condensed Milk
The Not So Short Almond Shortbread$3.00
London Fog$4.25
Tea latte with steeped Italian Grey Tea + Milk + Vanilla
Filter Coffee
Lemon Berry Glazed$3.00
*Muffin pictured is the Lemon-Berry Glazed.
Lavender Bloom Latte- 12oz$5.00
Espresso + Steamed Milk + Lavender + Lemon zest + Honey = Awesome
100 Taylor Street

Nashville TN

Sunday8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 4:30 pm
