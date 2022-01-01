Go
Taylor Street Kitchen

*the best little neighborhood food shop*
homemade bread and baked goods, fresh local food, market with wine and beer and PIZZA!

1125 SW Taylor Street

Popular Items

Chili Flakes
Finocchiona and Olive$24.00
finocchiona salami, Sicilian olives, tomato, mozzarella, fennel pollen
our pizzas are 16" and sliced into 8 slices. Our crust is slow risen sourdough (no yeast), all the veggies are local, all the meat and cheese the best we can source
Olive Pizza$22.00
oil cured olives, tomato, fresh mozzarella, dried oregano
can be made vegan
can be made vegan
Potato Pizza$24.00
nikola potatoes, taleggio, mozzarella, green garlic, pea shoots, lemon oil
our pizzas are 16" and sliced into 8 slices. Our crust is slow risen sourdough (no yeast), all the veggies are local, all the meat and cheese the best we can source
Furlani$8.00
Cheese Pizza$21.00
tomato, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan
our pizzas are 16" and sliced into 8 slices. Our crust is slow risen sourdough (no yeast), all the veggies are local, all the meat and cheese the best we can source
Sausage and Peppers$25.00
housemade fennel sausage, mama lil's peppers, tomato, mozzarella, dried oregano
our pizzas are 16" and sliced into 8 slices. Our crust is slow risen sourdough (no yeast), all the veggies are local, all the meat and cheese the best we can source
Pancetta$24.00
pancetta, garlic cream, spring onions, black pepper
our pizzas are 16" and sliced into 8 slices. Our crust is slow risen sourdough (no yeast), all the veggies are local, all the meat and cheese the best we can source
Carpano Classico$6.00
Parmesan$1.00
2 oz grated parmesan cheese
Location

1125 SW Taylor Street

Portland OR

Sunday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
