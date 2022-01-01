Taylor Street Kitchen
*the best little neighborhood food shop*
homemade bread and baked goods, fresh local food, market with wine and beer and PIZZA!
1125 SW Taylor Street
Popular Items
Location
1125 SW Taylor Street
Portland OR
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Flying Elephants at Fox Tower
Great food for folks on the fly. We serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Greenleaf Juicing
Come in and enjoy!
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Hustling Viet food to the streets. Pho for the people.
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.