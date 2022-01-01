Taylor restaurants you'll love

Go
Taylor restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Taylor

Taylor's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Scroll right

Must-try Taylor restaurants

Buckalew BBQ - Taylor, TX image

 

Buckalew BBQ - Taylor, TX

1803 W 2nd St, Taylor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chopped Beef$5.00
1/2 pound of meat
Sausage Wrap$3.00
1 link of sausage wrapped in bread
The Buckster$11.00
Brisket, Pulled Pork, and Sausage all packed onto 1 bun. Blessed is he who can down such a mountainous beast of a sandwich. Pray for all who attempt it.
More about Buckalew BBQ - Taylor, TX
Greenhouse Craft Foods - Taylor image

 

Greenhouse Craft Foods - Taylor

113 West 2nd Street, Taylor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Farmers Salad$9.00
Greens, tomato, cucumber, seasonal veggies, blue cheese, spiced pecans
Turkey Club$9.00
Sourdough, house-smoked turkey, bacon, sharp cheese, herb mayo, avocado, tomato jam, lettuce
Local Burger$7.50
Sweet bun, 1/3 lb. local ground beef, house-made pickles local tomatoes and baby greens, house sauce. Add GF bun $1.50, cheese $1.00, bacon $2.00, avocado $1.50, egg $2.00
More about Greenhouse Craft Foods - Taylor
Good Strangers image

SANDWICHES

Good Strangers

114 W 2nd St, Taylor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sinners Caprese$12.00
Spicy Calabrese Salami, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil, on a Ciabatta
Dozen Dinner Rolls (Frozen)$15.00
Olive Oil Cake$3.00
More about Good Strangers
MasFajitas image

 

MasFajitas

1905 N Main Street, Taylor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Dip$4.99
*Gluten Free*
Chimichanga$11.99
Large flour tortilla deep fried, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with queso sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
Taco Dinner$9.99
Soft or crispy shell with lettuce, tomato, and cheese and your choice or ground beef or shredded chicken. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
More about MasFajitas
Correa's Chinese Restaraunt image

 

Correa's Chinese Restaraunt

221 W 4th Street, Taylor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$12.25
STIR FRIED W/ EGG, YELLOW ONION, PEA AND CARROTS
EGG ROLLS$2.50
PORK EGG ROLLS - (1) CRISPY WONTON SKINS, SIDE OF HOUSE SAUCE
CHICKEN LO MEIN$12.75
FRESH ROUND LO MEIN STIR FRIED WITH SNOW PEA, NAPA CABAGE,CARROT,CELERY, GREEN ONION,BEAN SPROUT AND SHIITAKE, STRAW MUSHROOM AND YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT, TOFU OR VEGGIE STYLE WITH A CORREA'S CHINESE SAUCE
More about Correa's Chinese Restaraunt
Main pic

 

Baja Kev’s

3003 Don Hill Ln, Taylor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Baja Kev’s
Map

More near Taylor to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Elgin

No reviews yet

Salado

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston