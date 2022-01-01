Taylor restaurants you'll love
Taylor's top cuisines
Must-try Taylor restaurants
Buckalew BBQ - Taylor, TX
1803 W 2nd St, Taylor
|Chopped Beef
|$5.00
1/2 pound of meat
|Sausage Wrap
|$3.00
1 link of sausage wrapped in bread
|The Buckster
|$11.00
Brisket, Pulled Pork, and Sausage all packed onto 1 bun. Blessed is he who can down such a mountainous beast of a sandwich. Pray for all who attempt it.
Greenhouse Craft Foods - Taylor
113 West 2nd Street, Taylor
|Farmers Salad
|$9.00
Greens, tomato, cucumber, seasonal veggies, blue cheese, spiced pecans
|Turkey Club
|$9.00
Sourdough, house-smoked turkey, bacon, sharp cheese, herb mayo, avocado, tomato jam, lettuce
|Local Burger
|$7.50
Sweet bun, 1/3 lb. local ground beef, house-made pickles local tomatoes and baby greens, house sauce. Add GF bun $1.50, cheese $1.00, bacon $2.00, avocado $1.50, egg $2.00
SANDWICHES
Good Strangers
114 W 2nd St, Taylor
|Sinners Caprese
|$12.00
Spicy Calabrese Salami, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil, on a Ciabatta
|Dozen Dinner Rolls (Frozen)
|$15.00
|Olive Oil Cake
|$3.00
MasFajitas
1905 N Main Street, Taylor
|Queso Dip
|$4.99
*Gluten Free*
|Chimichanga
|$11.99
Large flour tortilla deep fried, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with queso sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
|Taco Dinner
|$9.99
Soft or crispy shell with lettuce, tomato, and cheese and your choice or ground beef or shredded chicken. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
Correa's Chinese Restaraunt
221 W 4th Street, Taylor
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$12.25
STIR FRIED W/ EGG, YELLOW ONION, PEA AND CARROTS
|EGG ROLLS
|$2.50
PORK EGG ROLLS - (1) CRISPY WONTON SKINS, SIDE OF HOUSE SAUCE
|CHICKEN LO MEIN
|$12.75
FRESH ROUND LO MEIN STIR FRIED WITH SNOW PEA, NAPA CABAGE,CARROT,CELERY, GREEN ONION,BEAN SPROUT AND SHIITAKE, STRAW MUSHROOM AND YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT, TOFU OR VEGGIE STYLE WITH A CORREA'S CHINESE SAUCE
Baja Kev’s
3003 Don Hill Ln, Taylor