Go
Toast

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora

Come in and enjoy!

1546 E. 86th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chopped Salad$10.99
Diced lettuce, bacon, avocado, red onions, candied pecans and dried cranberries tossed in our apple cider vinaigrette.
Dinner Salad$10.99
Fresh Greens, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumber, shredded cheese, and a hard boiled egg.
Diavolo Pasta$15.99
Penne pasta tossed in our homemade diavolo sauce. Your choice of jumbo shrimp or grilled chicken.
Onion Rings$3.00
Taylor Made Burger$13.99
Our Signature Certified Angus Beef Burger! Bacon, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese.
Southwest Egg Rolls$10.99
Chicken and fiesta corn served with mango habbanero sauce on the side
House Salad$5.99
Bacon, tomato, parmesan cheese, lettuce blend, cucumber and red onion
Cup Soup Of The Day$4.99
Tater Tots$3.00
Taylor's Tenderloin$13.99
Fresh pork tenderloin hand breaded or grilled and topped just the way you like it.
See full menu

Location

1546 E. 86th Street

Indianapolis IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Lug Canteen & Roost Nora

No reviews yet

Big Lug Canteen was inspired by the foods, beers, and spirits that two self-identifying big lugs like to eat and drink. We make what we want, we make it for Nora, and like any Big Lug… we make it solid.

Nora

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Napolese Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Online ordering, curbside pickup, and full-service patio dining begin on 5.28!
11am - 8pm.
Napolese is about artfully made pizza and stone hearth baking. We use the finest ingredients available, carefully sourcing cheeses, meats and local farm produce grown specifically for Napolese.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston