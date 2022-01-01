Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
Come in and enjoy!
1546 E. 86th Street
Popular Items
Location
1546 E. 86th Street
Indianapolis IN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Big Lug Canteen & Roost Nora
Big Lug Canteen was inspired by the foods, beers, and spirits that two self-identifying big lugs like to eat and drink. We make what we want, we make it for Nora, and like any Big Lug… we make it solid.
Nora
Come in and enjoy!
Napolese Pizzeria
Online ordering, curbside pickup, and full-service patio dining begin on 5.28!
11am - 8pm.
Napolese is about artfully made pizza and stone hearth baking. We use the finest ingredients available, carefully sourcing cheeses, meats and local farm produce grown specifically for Napolese.