Taylor's Treats n' Eatz

Dine-in, Take-out & Delivery!
{$1 convenience charge for all credit card transactions}

1530 Market Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Fries$4.00
Reuben Panini$9.95
Light reuben rye bread filled with thousand island dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss cheese, then pressed on the panini grill. Served with a pickle spear and potato chips.
Mac n' Cheese Panini$8.95
A ciabatta bun filled with our house-made mac n' cheese, crisp bacon and a slice of cheddar cheese, then pressed in our panini grill. Served with a pickle spear and potato chips.
Two Scoops$3.89
#1 ~ 1 meat/1 cheese$8.25
Build your own panini filled with one meat selection, one cheese selection and unlimited vegetables.
Italian Panini$9.95
Sliced ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and italian dressing inside a french roll, then pressed on a panini grill. Served with a pickle spear and potato chips.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$9.95
A bed of lettuce and spinach topped with grilled chicken, real bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and shredded cheese. We recommend pairing it with our house-made ranch dressing.
House-made Mac n' Cheese$3.75
#2 ~ 2 meat/1 cheese$9.25
Build your own panini filled with two meat selections, one cheese selection and unlimited vegetables.
Shakes
Available in any of our 52 ice cream flavors, three different sizes. All include whipped & cherry, if you'd like.
Location

1530 Market Street

Warren PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
