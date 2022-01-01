Go
Toast

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

Healthy fusion bowls and wraps; paired with unique frozen, frosted, sparkling, steamed and iced tea libations.

WRAPS

250 Vallombrosa Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (13283 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Chai Frost$5.95
Black tea, spiced chai, chocolate and cinnamon.
Strawberry Almond Frost$5.95
Oolong tea, strawberries and toasted almonds.
Acai Sunrise$4.95
Green tea, acai berry, mango and sliced oranges.
Mango Madness Frost$5.95
Green tea and diced mango.
Mystic Mandarin$4.95
Green tea, mandarin orange and a mango twist.
Fusion Wrap$12.45
Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, julienne carrots, and baby greens.
Fusion Bowl$13.95
Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, edamame beans, julienne carrots, sesame seeds, and daikon sprouts.
Kid's Popcorn Chicken Bowl$8.45
Rice, chicken, and teriyaki sauce.
Acai Pomegranate$4.95
Black tea, acai berry, pomegranate and mango.
Yummus Hummus$9.95
Fresh fusion hummus partnered with our fresh-baked naan.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

250 Vallombrosa Avenue

Chico CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
