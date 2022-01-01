2 NYers Pizza
2 NYer's Pizza, located in Sugarloaf Marketplace in Duluth, GA, is run by Kevin and Franky, both from New York. Kevin is from Long Island and Franky from Brooklyn. They both began working in the restaurant industry in their early teens. With a shared belief in quality, delicious food, and exemplary customer service, 2NYER'S Pizza opened in October of 2020. For them, they are not servicing customers; they are serving their families. With over 60 years of combined restaurant experience, they came together to bring the New York pizza experience to Georgia.
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd • $$
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
