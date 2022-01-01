Go
2 NYers Pizza

2 NYer's Pizza, located in Sugarloaf Marketplace in Duluth, GA, is run by Kevin and Franky, both from New York. Kevin is from Long Island and Franky from Brooklyn. They both began working in the restaurant industry in their early teens. With a shared belief in quality, delicious food, and exemplary customer service, 2NYER'S Pizza opened in October of 2020. For them, they are not servicing customers; they are serving their families. With over 60 years of combined restaurant experience, they came together to bring the New York pizza experience to Georgia.

PIZZA

2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)

Popular Items

CHEESY BREAD$5.99
Homemade pizza dough stretched out with garlic oil and topped with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce.
16" BYO PIZZA$15.49
Topped with Shredded Mozzarella
16" MARGHERITA PIZZA$22.99
Fresh And Shredded Mozzarella, Garlic, Crushed Tomatoes, And Fresh Basil
12" BYO PIZZA$11.49
Topped with Shredded Mozzarella
16" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA$25.49
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Salami, And Pizza Sauce
GARLIC BREAD$3.50
Homemade pizza dough stretched out with garlic oil and butter served with marinara sauce .
14" MARGHERITA PIZZA$18.49
Fresh And Shredded Mozzarella, Garlic, Crushed Tomatoes, And Fresh Basil
BOTTLED WATER$1.95
LARGE GREEK SALAD$8.99
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers And A Greek Vinaigrett
14" BYO PIZZA$13.49
Topped with Shredded Mozzarella
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd

Duluth GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
