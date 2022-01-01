Go
Toast

Five Star Saloon

Country Western Bar

2317 McKelvey Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2317 McKelvey Road

Maryland Heights MO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Maryland Heights

No reviews yet

Reinventing the idea of fresh, healthy, and vibrant tasty Vietnamese food. We strive for perfection and ensure quality in every dish.

Salt + Smoke

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Six Mile Bridge

No reviews yet

Brewery and full service restaurant with a patio. Friendly, fun atmosphere serving American fare.

Drunken Fish

No reviews yet

Drunken Fish is the most highly-regarded sushi & Japanese dining experience in the Midwest. Enjoy your favorite dish by placing your order conveniently online for pick up or delivery! $50 minimum for delivery orders.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston