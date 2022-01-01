Go
Good Luck Pizza Co

Detroit Style Deep Dish

105 S 13th Street



Popular Items

The Cheese Supreme$18.50
mozzarella, provolone, cacciocavallo, basil,
tomato sauce, sicilian oregano + pecorino
Sausage + Peppers$22.50
house cheese blend, fennel sausage, olives,
rabe, roasted peppers + pickled long hots
Spicy Nonna aka Hot Grandma$22.50
house cheese blend, garlic, greens, oregano, hot sopressata + calabrian chile honey
Caeser Salad$11.00
little gem lettuce, crispy garlic breadcrumbs, anchovy-lemon dressing, parmesan
Mom Mom’s Meatballs$12.00
beef, veal + pork blend, marinara, basil, fresh ricotta + toasted bread
Gluten Free Cheese Supreme$20.50
gluten free. house cheese blend of mozzarella, provolone + cacciocavallo, tomato sauce, sicilian oregano, basil + pecorino
Pepperoni$19.50
house cheese blend, ezzo pepperoni cups,
tomato sauce, basil + pecorino
Gluten Free Pepperoni$21.50
gluten free. house cheese blend, ezzo pepperoni cups, tomato sauce, basil + pecorino
Sweet + Spicy Wings$13.00
calabrian chile agrodolce + spring onion ranch. Contains gluten cross-contamination, not gluten free.
Location

105 S 13th Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

