Good Luck Pizza Co
Detroit Style Deep Dish
105 S 13th Street
Popular Items
Location
105 S 13th Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Poke Burri - Philadelphia
Delicious Poke and Ramen in Philly
Fuel
Come in and enjoy!
Attico Rooftop Lounge & Kitchen
Thank you for your support! Hope you can join us again soon!
Little Nonna's
We are currently offering delivery/take-out and dine-in seating!