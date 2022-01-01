Worthington Tavern Food & Spirits
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
671 High St
Worthington, OH 43085
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
671 High St, Worthington OH 43085
Nearby restaurants
Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music
When picking up your carry-out order please use one of the 3 marked curbside parking spots on the south side of the parking lot and see the host at the main entrance to pick up your order. Thank you for supporting small business!
Over The Counter
Wednesday through Saturday 11:00am - 2:00pm and 5:00pm - 8:00pm. We are open Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00am - 2:00pm featuring our full brunch and lunch menus. Take out orders can be made on-line or over the phone. Beer and wine is available for carry out at state minimum prices!
Mixing Bowl Asian Grill
Where east meets Midwest! We offer authentic and robust Asian flavors and recipes in a "Build your own bowl" concept food truck.
*PROUDLY Made in COLUMBUS*
Mixing Bowl Asian Grill Take Out
Come in and enjoy!