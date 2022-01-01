Go
Toast

Taco Burrito King

Welcome to TBK Online Ordering! Swipe Left For More...
Scroll to View Our Daily Specials, Monthly Specials, Beverages and even Toast Online Ordering Exclusive Fiesta Packs

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

12201 South Pulaski Road • $

Avg 4.2 (7856 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Plate$9.20
Two tacos with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, served alongside rice and beans.
Tacos (Flour Tortilla)$3.60
A Soft Flour Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Pepsi$2.15
King Burrito$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.
YES UTENSILS
Tacos$2.99
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Tacos (Corn Tortillas)$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
Tacos (Mxn Style)$2.99
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Large Horchata$2.89
Burrito Bowl$9.25
A deconstructed burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and your choice of meat.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

12201 South Pulaski Road

Alsip IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

115 Bourbon Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ta Canijo - Alsip

No reviews yet

Your local taco truck!

Stan's Donuts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0161

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston