Taco Burrito King

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

5413 W Belmont Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)

Popular Items

YES UTENSILS
Tacos (Corn Tortillas)$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
King Burrito$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.
Tacos$2.99
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Super Nacho$9.15
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
PS. If you don't like soggy tortillas chips, we ask you to order your nachos with the chips on the side
NO UTENSILS
Fries$2.75
Large Horchata$2.89
Tacos (Mxn Style)$2.99
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Torta$5.99
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Location

5413 W Belmont Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:59 am
