Taco Burrito King

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

811 W. Jackson Blvd • $

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)

Popular Items

Tacos (Corn Tortillas)$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
Super King Burrito$10.25
A near footlong flour tortilla filled with extra fillings of beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Tacos (Mxn Style)$2.99
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Large Horchata$2.89
YES UTENSILS
Taco Plate$9.20
Two tacos with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, served alongside rice and beans.
Tacos$2.99
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
NO UTENSILS
Side of Salsa$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
King Burrito$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet
811 W. Jackson Blvd

Chicago IL

