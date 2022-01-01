Taco Burrito King

Go
Popular Items

Side of Salsa$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
YES UTENSILS
Super Nacho$9.15
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
PS. If you don't like soggy tortillas chips, we ask you to order your nachos with the chips on the side
Tacos (Corn Tortillas)$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
King Burrito$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.
Tacos$2.99
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Tacos (Mxn Style)$2.99
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Large Horchata$2.89
Taco Plate$9.20
Two tacos with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, served alongside rice and beans.
Jr Burrito$6.75
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3216 N Harlem Ave

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
