Taco Burrito King

Welcome to TBK Online Ordering!
Daily Specials, Bottled Drinks, Monthly Specials, and Online Exclusive Fiesta Packs

5509 N Harlem Ave

Popular Items

Tacos$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Large Horchata$2.89
Jr Burrito$6.75
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Quesadilla$2.69
A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese.
Tacos (Mxn Style)$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
YES UTENSILS
Taco Plate$9.20
Two tacos with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, served alongside rice and beans.
Torta$6.75
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
King Burrito$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.
Location

5509 N Harlem Ave

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

