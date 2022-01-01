Go
Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave

Popular Items

Jr Burrito$6.75
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Large Horchata$2.89
Tacos$2.99
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
King Burrito$9.50
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.
Burrito Bowl$9.25
A deconstructed burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and your choice of meat.
YES UTENSILS
Tacos (Corn Tortillas)$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
Side of Salsa$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
King Burrito$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.
NO UTENSILS
Location

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

