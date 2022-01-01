Go
Toast

Taco Burrito King

Welcome to TBK Online Ordering! Swipe Left for More...
Dont Forget To View Our Daily Specials, Monthly Specials, Beverages and even Toast Online Ordering Exclusive Fiesta Packs All Available Under the Other Menus Tab

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

4427 N Harlem Ave • $

Avg 4.2 (842 reviews)

Popular Items

Tacos$2.99
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
YES UTENSILS
Jr Burrito$7.50
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Taco Plate$9.20
Two tacos with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, served alongside rice and beans.
Taco Dinner (3)$13.75
Three Tacos with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served alongside rice and beans
Tacos (Corn Tortilla)$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
NO UTENSILS
Tacos (Flour Tortilla)$3.60
A Soft Flour Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
King Burrito$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.
Super King Burrito$11.25
A near footlong flour tortilla filled with extra fillings of beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4427 N Harlem Ave

Norridge IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oak Mill Bakery - Harwood Heights

No reviews yet

Family owned, European style bakery serving Chicagoland since 1986.

Zapp Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hands On Thai & Sushi

No reviews yet

Hands On is proud to bring you a contemporary style of thai and sushi within the comfort of a neighborhood restaurant. We represent the new generation waiting to take your dining experience to the next level.

Al's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston