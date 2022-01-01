Go
Toast

Taco Burrito King

Welcome to TBK Online Ordering! Swipe Left For More...
Scroll to View Our Daily Specials, Monthly Specials, Beverages and even Toast Online Ordering Exclusive Fiesta Packs

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

6518 W North Ave • $

Avg 4.2 (4074 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Horchata$2.89
Tacos$2.99
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
King Burrito$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.
Tacos (Mxn Style)$2.99
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Tacos (Corn Tortilla)$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
NO UTENSILS
Jr Burrito$7.50
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
King Burrito$9.50
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.
YES UTENSILS
Tacos (Flour Tortilla)$3.60
A Soft Flour Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet
Takeout

Location

6518 W North Ave

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Surf's Up

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slice Factory

No reviews yet

Get FREE delivery - First FB Messenger order m.me/theslicefactory !

Lotus Chinese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Massa Cafe Italiano

No reviews yet

Italian cafè and gelateria located in Elmwood Park, IL, serving artisan gelato, hand tossed pizzas, and your classic Italian favorites.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston