Taco Burrito King

Daily Specials, Bottled Drinks, Monthly Specials, and Online Exclusive Fiesta Packs

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

5601 S Harlem Ave • $

Avg 3.9 (541 reviews)

Popular Items

Tacos (Corn Tortillas)$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
Large Horchata$2.89
King Burrito$9.50
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.
Jr Burrito$6.75
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Tacos$2.99
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Taco Plate$9.20
Two tacos with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, served alongside rice and beans.
Side of Salsa$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
King Burrito$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.
YES UTENSILS
Tacos (Mxn Style)$2.99
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

5601 S Harlem Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday3:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 2:59 am
Monday3:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday3:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday3:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday3:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 2:59 am
Friday3:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday3:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 2:59 am
