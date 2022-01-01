Go
Main picView gallery

TCB - F - Queens Blvd - 120 Texas Chicken Corp

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

120-20 Queens Boulevard

Kew Gardens, NY 11415

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

120-20 Queens Boulevard, Kew Gardens NY 11415

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hangar 11 Burgers & Brews
orange star4.3 • 675
119-11 Metropolitan Ave Kew Gardens, NY 11415
View restaurantnext
Tu Casa Restaurant - Kew Gardens - Metropolitan Ave & Lefferts Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
119-05 Metropolitan Ave Kew Gardens, NY 11415
View restaurantnext
LA SALA BY TU CASA
orange starNo Reviews
11635 Metropolitan Ave Richmond Hill, NY 11418
View restaurantnext
MAS TORTILLA
orange starNo Reviews
113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375 QUEENS, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Compadres77 Mexican Restaurant - Forest Hills - 115-18 queens blvd
orange starNo Reviews
115-18 queens blvd Forest hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Cheeburger Cheeburger - Forest Hills
orange star3.6 • 520
108-50 Queens Blvd Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kew Gardens

Hangar 11 Burgers & Brews
orange star4.3 • 675
119-11 Metropolitan Ave Kew Gardens, NY 11415
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Kew Gardens

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Jamaica

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Fresh Meadows

No reviews yet

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Queens Village

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Springfield Gardens

No reviews yet

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

TCB - F - Queens Blvd - 120 Texas Chicken Corp

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston