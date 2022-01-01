Go
Toast

Clucks Nashville Hot

Come in and enjoy a fresh take on Nashville hot chicken.

3223 E Louise Dr. #100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Clucky Cheese$12.99
Homemade mac and cheese baked to perfection and topped with 6oz Clucks Nashville hot chicken breast dipped, breaded, and fried to a golden brown. Topped with a delicious Cluck sauce for you to enjoy!
Wrapped Hen Original$9.99
Nashville Hot Chicken 6oz , house made coleslaw, pico de gallo, pickles, and cheese wrapped into a delicious flour tortilla, and topped with our spicy Cluck sauce.
Salad Clucks Original$13.95
Sliced 5oz Nashville Hot Chicken breast, roasted corn, cucumbers, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar jack cheese, on a bed of greens. Served with a spicy ranch dressing on the side.
The Cluck Original$9.99
Clucks Nashville hot 5oz chicken breast set atop a freshly baked potato bun with pickles and coleslaw.
Cluckles
Clucks Nashville hot all-white meat chicken strips breaded in our secret spices and fried to a perfect golden brown. Cluckles are topped with sauce of your choice and pickles, on a slice of Texas Toast and a side of homemade coleslaw.
Choose from a qty of 2 (6oz), 4 (12oz), or 6 (18oz)
Po'Boy Shrimp$9.99
Deep fried shrimp, pickles, on a bed of homemade coleslaw with our delicious Cluck sauce on top.
Crazy Cluck$9.99
At Clucks, our goal is not to just make absurdly hot chicken, but also to give you food that has lots of flavor. The Crazy cluck has both. It's a full-bodied, roasted smokey Habanero sauce. Get ready to sweat! 5oz all natural chicken breast, house made slaw, pickles, and our cluck sauce.
Fries Side$3.79
Dirty Bird Loaded Fries$12.99
WOW! Get ready to enjoy a large side of fries, queso blanco sauce, with 6oz of Nashville Hot Chicken on top. Topped with a side of Pico De Gallo. YUM!
Spicy Cheese Curds$7.99
Spicy Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds are made with fresh Wisconsin cheese curds and lightly breaded with a spicy flavor kick for authentic cheesy goodness in every bite.
See full menu

Location

3223 E Louise Dr. #100

Meridian ID

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill is for people who want to have fun and enjoy a unique dining experience. Serving Modern Asian Cuisine with American Flair, our chefs use traditional Asian cooking techniques and ingredients in non-traditional ways to create bold, craveable flavors that appeal to all tastes. With an upbeat atmosphere, an innovative bar and friendly service, Ling & Louie's redefines what Asian restaurants are expected to be.

Giggy D's

No reviews yet

Sports Bar & Family Kitchen

THB

No reviews yet

2485 East Overland Road, Meridian, ID, 83642

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston