TD Alfredo's Pizzeria

468 Nutt Road

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$4.75
(5)
Jumbo Buffalo Wings$9.25
10 Piece Jumbo Wings
Milkshakes
Cheese Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano or your choice of Topping's
Mozzarella Sticks$4.75
(5) with Marinara Sauce
Cheese Steak Sandwich
Steak and melted american cheese.
French Fries$3.00
Steak Fries
Large Sandwich Combo$8.95
Your choice of any 1 large sandwich or wrap, 1 Side Choice and a large fountain soda.
Small Sandwich Combo$6.80
Your choice of any 1 small sandwich, burger or meatroll, 1 Side Choice and a medium fountain soda.
2 Liter Soda$3.15
Location

Phoenixville PA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

