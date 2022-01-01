Go
The Daily Growler

Curated draft craft beers for carryout and delivery in growlers and crowlers!

702 S High St

Popular Items

Whiskey Royale$10.00
Curio Vintage Collection: 
“Whiskey Royale”
Ingredients:
Old Overholt Rye, Orang Curacao, Benedictine, Bitters, Water
Chill bottle in fridge. Pour over rocks. Garnish with an orange peel and chill out!
Brought to you be Travis Owens of Behind The Glass Consulting and Jim Beam.
Taft's : For Our People Hazy Double IPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 8.20%
TDGSKU: 003737
Columbus Brewing : Bodhi Double IPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 8.30%
TDGSKU: 000013
3 Floyds : Lazer Snake IPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 7.00%
TDGSKU: 002908
Double Silver Dollar Pony$19.00
Curio Vintage Collection
Double size "Silver Dollar Pony"
Ingredients: Jim Beam Whiskey, Aperol Aperitivo, lemon, sugar, bitters, water (dilution). 
Pour over rocks with an orange peel and enjoy!
Narragansett : 'Ganset Lager
Style: Lager
ABV: 5.00%
TDGSKU: 003531
Silver Dollar Pony$10.00
Curio Vintage Collection
"Silver Dollar Pony"
Ingredients: Jim Beam Whiskey, Aperol Aperitivo, lemon, sugar, bitters, water (dilution). 
Pour over rocks with an orange peel and enjoy!
Green Flash : Palate Wrecker Imperial IPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 9.50%
TDGSKU: 000039
Barley's : Blood Thirst Blood Orange Wheat
Style: Wheat Ale
ABV: 5.00%
TDGSKU: 001540
Revolution : Freedom of Press Blackberry Sour
Style: Sour
ABV: 4.50%
TDGSKU: 003665
Columbus OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
