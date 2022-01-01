Go
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos

Te Amo Tequila Bar is a modern Mexican restaurant and tequila bar featuring delicious margaritas, tequila tasting flights, and a completely unique taco experience centered around an open flame grill. Whether you are going out for happy hour, date night or late night partying, the sophisticated atmosphere combined with two fully stocked bars, lounge area & open kitchen will have you loving Te Amo

TACOS

182 Temple St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1078 reviews)

Popular Items

Fajita Quesadilla$16.00
Choice of sauteed shrimp, steak or chicken with caramelized onions, red peppers, poblano peppers, garlic, tequila, pepper jack cheese and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side.
Rice Bowl$10.00
Yellow rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, corn, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, and tortilla chips. Served with sour cream on the side.
Quesadilla$10.00
Cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes and caramelized onions. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Steak Tacos$16.00
Chipotle marinated grilled steak, pico de gallo and a watercress salad with olive oil and lemon juice finished with truffle aioli. Comes with three tacos.
Mango Habanero Chicken Tacos$16.00
Habanero fried chicken with diced mango, scallions, microgreens and drizzled blue cheese
Guacamole Traditional$10.00
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tortilla chips tossed in a chipotle honey caesar dressing.
Chicken Tacos$14.00
Adobo marinated grilled chicken, julienned romaine and mango salsa topped with jalapenos. Comes with three tacos.
Nachos$11.00
Corn tortillas, melted cheddar & pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, corn, red onions, cilantro and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Churros$6.00
Served with a side of Dulce de Leche
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

182 Temple St

New Haven CT

Sunday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
