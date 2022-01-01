Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
Te Amo Tequila Bar is a modern Mexican restaurant and tequila bar featuring delicious margaritas, tequila tasting flights, and a completely unique taco experience centered around an open flame grill. Whether you are going out for happy hour, date night or late night partying, the sophisticated atmosphere combined with two fully stocked bars, lounge area & open kitchen will have you loving Te Amo
182 Temple St • $$
182 Temple St
New Haven CT
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
