Te’Asha’s Kitchen N Grill
We(Family and Staff) are humbled and encouraged by the SUPPORT shown to us at Te'Asha's Kitchen & Grill!
You ALL are AWESOME 💯!
411 West Main Street
Location
411 West Main Street
Havelock NC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Capt. Jack's
Come in and enjoy!
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7315
Come in and enjoy!
K-club at Brandywine
Come on in and enjoy!
Refection Foods
We are currently only offer our lunch pick-up options through our drive-thru at 5208-E Hwy 70.
We also offer free delivery on Sunday and Monday for our weekly Meal Plans!
*Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses.