Go
Tea with Tracy - Oxford image
Breakfast & Brunch

Tea with Tracy - Oxford

Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

10 Reviews

320 Center Rock Green

Oxford, CT 06478

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

320 Center Rock Green, Oxford CT 06478

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Char & Lemon

No reviews yet

Char and Lemon is a neighborhood restaurant that creates artisan pizzas and cocktails.

Fritz's Snack Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tea With Tracy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Olives and Oil - Seymour

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tea with Tracy - Oxford

orange star4.5 • 10 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston